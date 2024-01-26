Knock

Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, giving the Englishmen a taste of their own medicine. He smashed a four off the innings' first ball. Jaiswal hammered a maximum off Tom Hartley's first ball in Tests. By stumps, the left-handed batter had 76* to his name. The Indian opener could only add four runs to his overnight score as Joe Root dismissed him.

England skipper Ben Stokes's gamble to hand the ball to part-time off-spinner Root worked very well. It was a nicely tossed-up delivery as Jaiswal stepped out for a blooming straight drive. However, a thick inside edge meant the ball was lobbed back to the bowler and Root completed a fine catch. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal now has the second-most runs by an Indian batter in first day's play after fielding first. He is only behind former batter Gautam Gambhir, who scored an unbeaten 95 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2005.

Jaiswal was off to a formidable start in Test cricket. He slammed a cracking century on his Test debut in the 1st Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. Playing his fifth Test, he has raced to 396 runs at 49.50. This was his second fifty in India whites.