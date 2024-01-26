Kane Williamson returns as NZ name squad for SA Tests
New Zealand have named a strong 14-member squad for the two-match home Test series against South Africa, starting on February 4. Veteran batter Kane Williamson, who sustained a hamstring injury during the recent T20I series against Pakistan, is poised to regain fitness on time. Uncapped pacer Will O'Rourke has been selected though just for the second game. Here are further details.
Henry Nicholls has been dropped
With the series being played at home, NZ have expectedly gone pace-heavy with the likes of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi being dropped. Henry Nicholls, who has had a lean run lately in Tests, has also faced the axe. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra has been selected as he gears up to play his first Test after January 2022.
Injury concerns in NZ camp
Besides Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Tom Blundell are battling injuries at the moment. However, both players are expected to get fit by the start of the series. Meanwhile, NZ will step into the series as firm favorites as the Proteas side has named a second-string squad for the two-match affair with a bunch of uncapped players.
Key players in batting and bowling department
Besides Williamson, proven batters like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham will have the onus to do well. Skipper Tim Southee will lead the pace attack with the likes of Jamieson, Neil Wagner, and Matt Henry assisting him. Glenn Phillips will be expected to contribute with his all-round heroics. Blundell must be efficient with his glove work.
New Zealand squad
New Zealand squad: Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke (second Test only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.