Sydney Sixers: Stats defining their road to BBL 2023-24 final

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:07 pm Jan 22, 202412:07 pm

The Sixers are eyeing their fourth title (Source: X/@BBL)

Sydney Sixers became the first finalists of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24, having defeated Brisbane Heat by 39 runs in the Qualifier. The side has advanced to its record seventh BBL final and is eyeing its fourth title. They currently own the second-most titles in the competition. Meanwhile, here we look at the Sixers's road to the summit clash.

Seventh appearance in the final

As mentioned, the Sixers have qualified for the BBL finals for the seventh time. Only Perth Scorchers (8) have made more final appearances. Meanwhile, the Scorchers' current tally of five BBL titles is also the highest for any team. The Sixers hold second place with three titles. No other side holds multiple BBL titles.

Finished second in the points table

With six wins and two defeats, the Sixers finished second in the points table with 14 points (NR: 2). Only Heat finished higher with 16 points. Meanwhile, the Moises Henriques-led side is currently on a four-match winning streak. The Sydney-based team will meet the winner of the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers clash in the final on January 2024.

Contribution from several batters

All of Sixers's batters have contributed well as the likes of James Vince (244), Josh Philippe (234), Henriques (232), Daniel Hughes (220), and Jordan Silk (189) have been among big runs. Interestingly, none of these batters even own a strike rate of even 135. Vince's 83 versus Melbourne Stars is currently the highest individual score by a Sixers batter this season.

Dwarshuis has been stellar with the ball

With 16 wickets, Ben Dwarshuis is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of this season. He has the best economy among pacers with 10-plus wickets (ER: 6.77). Jack Edwards (10 wickets at an economy of 8.35) and Jackson Bird (9 wickets at an economy of 7.86) are the other Sixers pacers who did well. Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe owns 7 wickets (ER: 6.25).

Lone fifers from Dwarshuis

Dwarshuis is among the only three bowlers with a fifer this season. He returned with 5/21 against Brisbane Heat in the recent Qualifier game. No other Sixers bowler even owns a four-wicket haul in the competition.

Here are the stats by phases

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sixers's run rate of 8.32 in powerplay is the fourth-best for any side this season. Their run rate in the last five overs has been over nine in eight of their nine matches so far. Sixers's economy rate of 8.91 in the last five overs is the third-best for any team this season. Their powerplay economy rate reads 7.92.