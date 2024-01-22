Australia name uncapped BBL stars in squad for WI ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:40 am Jan 22, 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk has earned his maiden Team Australia call-up.

Big Bash League (BBL) stars Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett have earned their maiden Team Australia call-ups for the upcoming three-ODI series against West Indies, starting on February 2. While Fraser-McGurk is a dashing middle-order batter, Bartlett is a right-arm pacer. Steve Smith will lead the team with a host of prominent names being rested for this series. Travis Head will be his deputy.

Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett awarded

Fraser-McGurk, who owns the second-fastest ton (off 29 balls) in List A history, smoked 257 runs for Melbourne Renegades at a strike rate of 158.64 in the ongoing BBL 2023-24. Brisbane Heat's Bartlett is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL season with 17 victims at 14.82. Speed merchant Lance Morris is also in line to make his international debut.

These players have been rested

Regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell are the prominent stars to be rested. They are expected to be available for the subsequent T20I series. Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa will have to shoulder more responsibilities. Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis will seek to stamp their authority.

Australia's squad for WI ODIs

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (C), Travis Head (VC), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Here is the schedule: 1st ODI, February 2: MCG, 9:00am IST. 2nd ODI, February 4: SCG, 9:00am IST. 3rd ODI, February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 9:00am IST.