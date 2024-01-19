Josh Hazlewood registers his second Test fifer against WI

Josh Hazlewood registers his second Test fifer against WI

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Jan 19, 202410:36 am

Hazlewood has been stellar in home Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Josh Hazlewood claimed a fiery five-wicket haul in the third innings of the recently concluded opening Test against West Indies. The veteran pacer breathed fire with the red cherry and claimed 5/35 in 14 overs. Notably, he returned with 4/44 in his first outing in the game. Hazlewood, hence, was instrumental to Australia's 10-wicket triumph. Here we present his stats.

A stunning spell from Hazlewood

WI, who had a first-innings deficit of 95 runs, were again off to a horrible start. Hazlewood's first three overs were wicket maidens. He scalped another wicket in his fifth over. While Kraigg Brathwaite (1), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0), Alick Athanaze (0), and Kavem Hodge (3) were his victims on Day 2, he dismissed Gudakesh Motie (3) on Day 3 morning to complete his fifer.

11th fifer in Tests

Hazlewood completed 250 Test wickets earlier in the game. Playing his 67th Test match, he has raced to 258 wickets 25.35. While this was his 11th fifer in Tests, he also owns 10 four-wicket hauls. This was his second fifer against West Indies as he has raced to 31 scalps at 16.32.

Hazlewood surpasses 150 Test wickets at home

Earlier in the match, Hazlewood became the ninth bowler to scalp 150 Test wickets on Australian soil. At home, Hazlewood has now raced to 157 wickets from 38 matches at 23.40. Seven of his 11 five-wicket hauls have come on home soil in this format. His best Test figures of 6/70 came against New Zealand back in 2015 in Adelaide.

400 scalps for Hazlewood

Hazlewood also completed 400 First-Class scalps en route to his fifer. Playing his 108th FC game, Hazlewood has raced to 403 wickets at 24.46. The tally includes 16 four-wicket hauls and 13 fifers. While 6/35 are his best innings figures, his best match tally reads 9/115. While Hazlewood's FC debut came in November 2008, his Test debut came six years later in December 2014.

Australia demolish the Windies

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. Travis Head's 119 helped Australia finish at 283 in reply. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets. Hazlewood took a fifer this time as WI's second innings ended at 120. The hosts chased down the 26-run target without much hassle.