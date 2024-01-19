Australia consolidate top position in WTC standings: Decoding the table

Australia consolidate top position in WTC standings: Decoding the table

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:06 am Jan 19, 2024

Australia thrashed WI by 10 wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia thrashed West Indies by 10 wickets in the Test series opener at the Adelaide Oval. With this win, the Aussies have consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Meanwhile, WI, who are still searching for their maiden win in this cycle, have been further dropped down to the eighth place. Here we decode the WTC table.

How did the match pan out?

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. Travis Head's 119 helped Australia finish at 283 in reply. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets. Hazlewood took a fifer this time as WI's second innings ended at 120. The hosts chased down the 26-run target without much hassle.

Australia continue at the summit

Australia, who demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their preceding Test assignment, continue to top the WTC 2023-25 points table. Having featured in nine Test matches, Australia have won six and lost two while registering a solitary draw. They have raced to 66 points and a PCT of 61.11%. Notably, Australia lost a few points for poor over-rates in the Ashes.

India at the second place

India went atop the WTC standings with a seven-wicket triumph over South Africa in the second and final Test in Centurion. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. They now own the second position with 26 points and a points percentage of 54.16. India have won two Tests and lost one in the ongoing cycle (Draw: 1).

WI dropped down to the eighth place

WI, who were seventh before the start of this game, has now been dropped to the eighth place. They have two defeats and a solitary draw in this cycle so far as they own four points and a PCT of 11.11%. Only Sri Lanka are below them, at ninth, as they have lost both their games in this cycle.

NZ and Bangladesh tied on points

New Zealand and Bangladesh met in a two-match Test series last year which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams walked away with 12 points and a PCT of 50%. Currently, NZ are fourth and Bangladesh are at fifth.

Decoding Pakistan and South Africa's position

Pakistan are at the sixth place with 22 points and a 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, South Africa continue at the third position with a PCT of 50%. They own 12 points. The two-Test series against India, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marked the start of their campaign in this cycle.

England are seventh in the table

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in this WTC cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offenses in the series. They own only nine points with a 15% PCT. As WI moved down to the eighth place, the Brits are now seventh in the standings.

A look at the WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.