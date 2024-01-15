Ranji Trophy 2024, Maharashtra, Jharkhand play out a draw: Stats

Maharashtra captain Kedar Jadhav smashed a 182-run knock against Jharkhand

Maharashtra shared the spoils with Jharkhand in their 2024 Ranji Trophy encounter. Despite the draw, Maharashtra ended the match in a slightly advantageous position with the first-innings lead, courtesy of a mammoth 601/5d in reply to Jharkhand's 403. Eventually, Jharkhand were 167/2 on Day 4 when it was declared as a stalemate. Kedar Jadhav and Hitesh Walunj stood out for the hosts.

A look at the match summary

Courtesy of Virat Singh's century and Kumar Suraj's 83, Jharkhand posted 403. Walunj starred for Maharashtra with figures of 6/91. In reply, Maharashtra compiled 601/5d, thanks to hundreds from Panav Shah (136), Jadhav (182), and Ankit Bawne (131). In the second innings, Nazim Siddiqui and Suraj added 135 runs as both batters hammered fifties. Jharkhand were 167/2 when it was declared a drawn game.

Virat Singh hammered his 10th First-class century

Virat came to the crease when Jharkhand were 73/2. He compiled a 145-run stand with Suraj and the two complimented each other brilliantly. The 26-year-old's 108 was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes. This was his 10th First-Class century and has compiled 2,575 runs in 46 matches at an average of 36.26. Besides 10 centuries, Virat has hammered seven fifties in this format.

Twin fifties for Kumar Suraj

After slamming a century against Saurashtra, Suraj carried the form into this game. He hammered two fifties against Maharashtra in either innings (83 and 70). The 26-year-old had a defining partnership with Virat in the first innings. He has now amassed eight fifties and four centuries in First-Class cricket. Suraj has compiled 1,414 runs from 18 matches.

Career-best bowling performance from Hitesh Walunj

Maharashtra spinner Walunj was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as he returned with his career-best FC figures of 6/91. The left-arm spinner claimed the wickets of Suraj, Virat, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, and Varun Aaron. This is Walunj's second First-Class fifer while he has amassed 15 wickets in his two matches at an average of 13.46.

Second First-Class century for Pavan Shah

Maharashtra youngster Shah hammered a brilliant 136 off 225 deliveries. The 24-year-old smoked 14 boundaries and three maximums. He added 132 runs with Naushad Shaikh before stitching a 113-run stand with Jadhav. Shah has amassed 545 runs from seven First-Class matches at an impressive average of 54.50. Besides two centuries, he has also slammed a solitary fifty.

A fine knock from Naushad Shaikh

Shaikh played brilliantly for his 108-ball 73, slamming 10 boundaries. The veteran batter hammered his seventh fifty in this format. The 32-year-old has compiled 2,129 runs in 37 FC matches at an average of 37.35. He has also scored seven centuries in red-ball cricket.

An aggressive hand from Jadhav

Jadhav made headlines for Maharashtra on Day 3 with his exceptional 182-run knock. He clobbered 21 boundaries and five maximums and made his intent clear right from the outset. He added 113 runs with Shah before stitching a massive 249-run stand with Bawne. Overall, he has scored 5,959 runs from 84 matches at 49.24. Jadhav has slammed 17 centuries and 23 fifties.

23rd First-Class hundred for Bawne

Bawne also joined the party with a patient 131-run knock. He shared a great partnership with Jadhav and later carried on his exploits before getting dismissed. His knock helped them reach close to the 600-run mark. He clobbered 17 boundaries during his knock. Overall, Bawne has amassed 7,625 runs while smoking 23 centuries and 38 fifties from 112 FC matches.

A decent knock from Nazim Siddiqui

In the second innings, Nazim Siddiqui brought up his eighth First-Class fifty with a 61-run knock. He stitched a 135-run partnership with Suraj. Overall, the 29-year-old owns 1,909 runs in FC cricket while hammering eight fifties and four centuries.