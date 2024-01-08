Ranji Trophy 2024: Kumar Suraj shines with 113* against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy 2024: Kumar Suraj shines with 113* against Saurashtra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:57 pm Jan 08, 202407:57 pm

Kumar Suraj hammers his fourth First-Class century (Photo credit: X/PTI_News)

Kumar Suraj clobbered a crucial century for Jharkhand against Saurashtra on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He hammered an unbeaten 113 from 261 deliveries, slamming 13 boundaries and two sixes. Suraj smashed his fourth First-Class century, helping Jharkhand force a draw against Saurashtra as they were 306/3 in the second innings on Day 4. Here we decode his stats.

A valiant knock from Suraj

After scoring only nine runs in the first innings, Suraj was determined to shine in his second outing. He came to the crease when it was 85/2 as he joined forces with Kumar Deobrat. The duo together added 98 runs before Deobrat perished. Later, Suraj stitched a 123*-run partnership with skipper Virat Singh. The 26-year-old played a gritty knock to save the match.

A look at Suraj's First-Class numbers

Playing his 17th First-Class match, Suraj has amassed 1,261 runs at a decent average of 46.70. The 26-year-old has slammed four centuries alongside six fifties in this format. He made his First-Class debut for Jharkhand in 2020 against Mumbai and gradually he cemented his place in Jharkhand's middle order. Suraj has featured in six List A matches and four T20s for Jharkhand.

Suraj had an average 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Suraj was decent in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he amassed 428 runs from eight matches at an average of 32.92. He smashed three fifties. He was Jharkhand's fourth-highest run-getter last season. He was behind Saurabh Tiwary (653), Virat (498), and Kumar Kushagra (429).

A look at the match summary

Courtesy of Chirag Jani's career-best bowling figures (5/22), Jharkhand were bundled out for 142 in the first innings. In reply, Saurashtra piled up a mammoth 578/4d as Cheteshwar Pujara slammed a brilliant 243*. Prerak Mankad also returned unbeaten (104). In the second innings, Jharkhand forced a draw as they posted 306/3 with a century from Suraj. Deobrat 91 and Virat 51* also shone.