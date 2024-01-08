Ranji Trophy 2024, Suraj's century helps Jharkhand hold Saurashtra: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:25 pm Jan 08, 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara hammered his 17th First-Class double century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Saurashtra and Jharkhand shared the spoils in a drawn encounter in the 2024 Ranji Trophy on Monday. Although Saurashtra had the first-innings lead, Jharkhand showed tremendous fightback to come back strong in the second innings. Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, and Virat Singh were exceptional with the bat as they showed immense grit and determination after Cheteshwar Pujara hammered a famous double-century.

A look at the match summary

Courtesy of Chirag Jani's career-best bowling figures (5/22), Jharkhand were bundled out for 142 in the first innings. In reply, Saurashtra piled up a mammoth 578/4d as Pujara slammed a brilliant 243*. Prerak Mankad also returned unbeaten (104). In the second innings, Jharkhand forced a draw as they posted 306/3 with a century from Suraj. Deobrat 91 and Virat Singh (51*) also shone.

Chirag Jani ran through the Jharkhand line-up

Jani was at his best in the first innings as he claimed career-best figures of 5/22. The all-rounder ran through the Jharkhand batting order as they were bundled out for 142. Jani removed Suraj first before sending back Nazim Siddiqui and Kumar Kushagra. Later, he returned to outfox Rahul Shukla and Ashish Kumar. Overall, he has claimed 78 First-Class wickets in 71 matches.

A brilliant knock from Harvik Desai

It was Desai, who set the tone for Saurashtra to compile a big score in the first innings. He batted with aggression in his 114-ball 85, slamming 14 boundaries. He shared a 108-run partnership with Sheldon Jackson. This was his 14th First-Class fifty. The 24-year-old has also slammed five hundreds. Overall, Desai has amassed 2,347 runs in this format at an average above 34.

Sheldon Jackson hammers his 37th First-Class fifty

Jackson hammered a 74-ball 54, smashing eight boundaries and a six. He missed out on a big score despite being in complete control. His partnership with Desai gave Saurashtra the platform following Snell Patel's departure. Jackson owns 6,678 runs from 92 First-Class matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 17th First-Class double-century

Pujara was simply at his best as he showed his class with a 243-run knock, hammering 30 boundaries. This was his 17th double ton in First-Class cricket. He stitched a 146-run partnership with Arpit Vasavada and a 256*-run stand with Mankad, taking Saurashtra's score to 578/4. Overall, Pujara has compiled 19,812 runs from 258 FC matches at an average above 51.

Pujara surpasses VVS Laxman's First-Class runs tally

With this exceptional knock against Jharkhand, Pujara surpassed VVS Laxman's runs tally and became the fourth-highest run-getter in First-Class cricket among Indians. Pujara crossed Laxman's FC tally of 19,730 runs when he scored 161 during his 243*-run knock. He is currently behind legends like Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396) and Rahul Dravid (23,794) in terms of runs in FC cricket.

Vasavada slams his 23rd First-Class fifty

Vasavada played a patient 171-ball 68, slamming eight boundaries. He stitched a crucial 146-run stand with Pujara before perishing to Ashish Kumar. The 35-year-old hammered his 23rd FC fifty while amassing 4,661 runs in this format. He has also slammed 11 centuries.

Mankad smashes his second First-Class century

Mankad played a supportive role in the 256-run partnership with Pujara. The all-rounder slammed 12 boundaries in his 176-ball 104*. This was his second First-Class century as he scored 2,151 runs in this format at an average above 31. Mankad also claimed 2/27 in the second innings and has overall scalped 45 wickets in First-Class cricket.

Kumar Deobrat played a decent 91-run knock

Jharkhand opener Deobrat played a fluent 169-ball 91 in the second innings, slamming 12 boundaries. The experienced campaigner fell nine runs short of his third First-Class century. Deobrat added 81 runs with Siddiqui before stitching a 98-run partnership with Suraj. This was his 14th FC fifty as the 31-year-old has compiled 2,634 runs in this format at an average above 32.

Suraj led the fightback for Jharkhand in the second innings

While Jharkhand looked down and out after Saurashtra's mammoth first innings total, it was Suraj who earned a draw for his team. His patient 261-ball 113* was laced with 13 boundaries and two sixes. Suraj added 98 runs with Deobrat before stitching a crucial 123*-run stand with Virat Singh. This was his fourth First-Class century. He currently owns 1,261 runs from 17 matches.

A captain's knock from Virat Singh

Jharkhand skipper Virat could only score five runs in the first innings but redeemed himself with his unbeaten 51 in the second. The 26-year-old slammed his seventh First-Class fifty as he added 123 runs with Suraj. Virat has amassed 2,463 First-Class runs.