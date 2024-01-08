First-ever bilateral T20I series involving India, Afghanistan: Statistical preview

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the series

India are set to host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at home. The three games are scheduled for January 11, 14, and 17 in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru, respectively. This will be India's last T20I series before the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Besides, the two sides will clash for the first time in a bilateral T20I series. Here is the statistical preview.

Afghanistan yet to beat India in T20Is

India and Afghanistan have met in only five T20Is as of now. While India remain unbeaten with four wins, one of these games was washed out. The two sides have locked horns thrice in the T20 World Cup and once in the Asia Cup. Last year, the India-Afghanistan clash at the Asian Games (men's T20 competition) had no result.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

In a major development, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series. Rohit is back as India's captain in the format. The duo hasn't featured in T20Is since India's semi-final defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Notably, Kohli (4,008) and Rohit (3,853) are the top two run-scorers in T20I cricket.

Rohit eyes these milestones

In the impending series, Rohit is set to become only the second player with 4,000 runs in men's T20Is. His compatriot Kohli remains the only player with this feat. Rohit, who is currently the most capped T20I player, could also feature in his 150th encounter. Interestingly, no other player than Rohit has played over 140 matches in the format as of now.

Nabi closing in on 2,000 T20I runs

Afghanistan's premier all-rounder Mohammad Nabi eyes the 2,000-run mark in T20I cricket. He currently owns 1,877 runs from 112 matches at a strike rate of 138.72 in the format. The tally includes five half-centuries. Nabi is only behind Mohammad Shahzad (2,048) in terms of T20I runs for Afghanistan. Nabi, who bowls off-spin, also has 88 wickets in the format.

Kohli eyes this milestone

Kohli is 35 shy of completing 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He presently has 11,965 runs from 374 T20s at an average of 41.40. The Indian batter would become only the fourth batter to touch the 12,000-run mark in men's T20 cricket. He is only behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,993), and Kieron Pollard (12,390) in terms of T20 runs.

Kohli on the verge of scripting history

Kohli is set to become the third batter with 100 or more fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. He currently has 99 such scores. Gayle (110) and David Warner (107) are the only batters with this feat as of now.

A look at the top performers

Kohli is the highest run-scorer for India against Afghanistan in T20Is. He owns 172 runs in two innings, including two fifty-plus scores. Notably, Kohli's maiden T20I ton came against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup. Interestingly, star spinner Rashid Khan is yet to take a wicket against India in the format. With 73 runs, Nabi has the most T20I runs for Afghanistan against India.