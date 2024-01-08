Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine completes 6,000 international runs: Key stats

By Parth Dhall

Craig Ervine has over 3,300 runs in ODI cricket

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has completed 6,000 runs in international cricket. The 38-year-old reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Ervine, who has been representing Zimbabwe for over a decade, is the eighth player from the nation with this feat. He entered the match requiring 25 runs for the same.

Ervine joins this elite list

As mentioned, Ervine is the eighth player to score 6,000 runs across formats for Zimbabwe. He is behind Andy Flower (11,580), Grant Flower (10,028), Brendan Taylor (9,938), Hamilton Masakadza (9,543), Alistair Campbell (8,043), Sean Williams (7,681), and Sikandar Raza (7,104) in terms of international runs for Zimbabwe. Ervine has completed 6,000 international runs in his 203rd encounter.

Over 3,300 runs in ODI cricket

Ervine has over 3,300 runs in ODI cricket. He has featured in 118 matches and averages over 32 in this regard. His tally includes seven tons and 32 half-centuries. Ervine has 2,842 ODI runs at home and 790 runs at neutral venues. The left-handed batter has racked up 1,332 and 1,349 runs in Test and T20I cricket.

1,700-plus international runs as captain

Ervine is one of only five Zimbabwe players with 1,700-plus international runs as captain. He has led the side in 63 matches across formats so far and averages over 29 with the bat in this regard.