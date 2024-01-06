Nathan Lyon becomes third Australian to accomplish this feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:53 pm Jan 06, 2024

Lyon recently completed 500 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has completed 250 Test wickets at home. He accomplished the milestone with a match-winning three-wicket haul against Pakistan in the third innings of the recently concluded third and final Test in Sydney. Lyon entered the game, requiring three wickets to get the mark. While he recorded 1/74 in Pakistan's first innings, he was more lethal in his second outing.

A fine spell from Lyon

The off-spinner was instrumental in Australia's triumph as Pakistan, who earned a 14-run first-innings lead, were folded for just 115 in their second outing. He opened his account by dismissing opener Saim Ayub (33), bringing an end to the batter's 57-run stand with Babar Azam. Mohammad Rizwan (28) and Hasan Ali (5) were his victims on Day 4 morning as he finished with 3/36.

250 home wickets for Lyon

Lyon has now raced to 251 wickets in 65 home Tests at a decent average of 31.21. The tally includes nine five-wicket hauls and two match 10-wicket hauls. Only Shane Warne (319) and Glenn McGrath (289) own more Test wickets on Australian soil. Stuart MacGill (135), Clarrie Grimmett (105), and Richie Benaud (104) are the only other spinners with 100-plus Test wickets Down Under.

His away and neutral numbers

Lyon has returned with 238 scalps in 55 away (home of opposition) Tests as his average drops down to 29.51 in this regard. The tally includes 14 fifers (10WM: 2). The 36-year-old has also featured in five neutral Tests, returning with 20 scalps at 43.35. Meanwhile, against Pakistan, Lyon has raced to 58 scalps in 15 Tests at 42.12.

Here are his overall numbers

Lyon has raced to 509 wickets in 125 Tests, averaging 30.89. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He recently joined Australian legends Warne (708) and McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), James Anderson (690), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Did you know?

Earlier this year, Lyon became the first specialist bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Overall, he became the third Australian after Allan Border (153 Tests) and Mark Waugh (107) to do so. Former England captain Alastair Cook (159) tops this list. Lyon's 100-match streak ended after the second Ashes Test as a calf injury ruled him out of the remaining series.

A look at the match summary

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Josh Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.