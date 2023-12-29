Boxing Day Test: Shan Masood smokes twin fifties against Australia

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Boxing Day Test: Shan Masood smokes twin fifties against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:26 am Dec 29, 202310:26 am

Shan Masood slammed his third Test fifty against Australia (Source: X@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has smoked twin fifties in the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. The southpaw batted with intent on both occasions and recorded scores worth 54 and 60. He played just 71 balls in his second outing as his knock was laced with seven boundaries. Here we look at his stats.

2/5

A fine knock from Masood

Chasing 317, Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique (4) with just eight runs on the board as Masood arrived in the middle. He was involved in a 41-run stand with opener Imam-ul-Haq (12) before the latter departed. Masood then found a potent partner in Babar Azam as the duo took Pakistan past 100. They added 61 runs before Masood fell prey to Pat Cummins.

3/5

A look at his numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, Masood has slammed 1,743 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 29.05. The tally includes four tons and nine half-centuries. The left-handed batter has 302 Test runs against Australia at 37.75 (50s: 3). Masood has over 10,640 runs in First-Class cricket (161 matches), averaging nearly 40. He owns 25 tons and 49 half-centuries.

4/5

Limited appearances in Test cricket

Masood made his Test debut a decade ago. He played against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in October 2013. Despite smashing a half-century in his maiden Test innings, Masood couldn't cement his place in the Test side. The Pakistan batter had limited stints in Test cricket owing to multiple reasons. Masood is standing in his maiden series as Pakistan captain.

5/5

How has the match proceeded?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Masood (54). Cummins claimed five wickets. Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Pakistan need 317 to win and level the series 1-1.