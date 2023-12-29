Australia thrash Pakistan in Boxing Day Test to seal series

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:24 pm Dec 29, 202302:24 pm

Australia won by 79 runs (Source: X@CricketAus)

Australia defeated Pakistan by 79 runs in the second and Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to seal the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 317, the visitors fought well but were eventually folded for 237. Skipper Pat Cummins led the Aussies from the front and claimed fifers in both innings. Pakistan skipper Shan Masood returned with fifties in both outings. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Masood (54). Cummins claimed five wickets. Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Masood (60) and Agha Salman's (50) efforts went in vain.

Best figures for Hamza

Mir Hamza, who made his Test debut in 2018, returned with 4/32 in the third innings. This was his maiden four-fer in the format as the left-arm pacer has now raced to eight scalps in four games at 43.37. The 31-year-old also scalped two wickets in Australia's first innings. He has now raced to 424 FC scalps, averaging 22-plus. The tally includes 15 fifers.

150 FC wickets for Shaheen

Shaheen, who returned with 4/76 in the third innings, recorded his best Test figures against the Aussies. Having returned with 2/85 in Australia's first innings, the young paceman has now raced to 113 Test scalps in 29 games at 26.71 (5W: 4). With his first wicket in the second outing, Shaheen completed 150 FC wickets. He now owns 153 FC wickets, averaging 25-plus.

Twin fifties for Masood

Masood batted with intent on both occasions and recorded scores worth 54 and 60. The southpaw has slammed 1,743 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 29.05. The tally includes four tons and nine half-centuries. The left-handed batter has 302 Test runs against Australia at 37.75 (50s: 3). Masood has over 10,640 runs in First-Class cricket (161 matches), averaging nearly 40.

Ninth Test fifty against Pakistan for Smith

Steve Smith smoked a valiant 50 in the third innings. Against Pakistan, the 34-year-old has raced to 1,133 Test runs, averaging 51.50. The tally includes nine fifties and a couple of tons. In 104 Tests, he has raced to 9,472 runs. Smith's average of 58.11 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.

A fine 96 from Marsh

Mitchell Marsh scored 96 in the third innings. Marsh, who made his Test debut in 2014, has now raced to 1,800 runs from 37 Tests at 31.03. The tally also includes seven half-centuries. Versus Pakistan, Marsh has raced to 484 Test runs, averaging 44 (50s: 4). He scored twin fifties in the Test series opener in Perth.

Third Test fifty against Pakistan for Carey

Alex Carey scored a fine 53 in the third innings. Carey, who managed just four runs in his first outing in the game, has raced to 1,094 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 31.25. Besides scoring six fifties, he has slammed a century in this format. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 270 Test runs at an average of 45 (50s: 3).

54 wickets against Pakistan for Lyon

Nathan Lyon claimed 4/73 in the second innings. Playing his 14th Test against Pakistan, Lyon has raced to 54 wickets. The tally includes two fifers. He does not average over 40 against any other team in this format. Lyon has overall raced to 505 wickets in 124 Tests, averaging 30.92. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls.

Joint-third fastest Aussie to get the mark

Cummins claimed fifers (5/48 and 5/49) in both outings as he claimed his second match 10-fer in Tests. With his eighth wicket in the game, he became the joint-third-fastest Aussie to complete 250 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 57 games. His tally includes 11 fifers. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 33 scalps in seven games (5W: 2).

Fourth 50-plus score against Australia for Shafique

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique smoked 62 against Australia in the second innings. This was Shafique's third Test fifty against the Aussies as the tally also includes a solitary ton. He has now raced to 507 runs against the team in five Tests at 56.33. He has overall amassed 1,330 runs in 16 Tests at 47.50. The tally includes four tons and five fifties.

Fourth fifty-plus score against Pakistan for Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne scored 63 in the first innings. Labuschagne has raced to 3,874 runs in 45 Test matches at an impressive average of 51.65. Meanwhile, the batter now boasts 17 fifties and 11 tons in Tests. He has raced to 683 Test runs against Pakistan at 45.53 (50: 2, 100: 2).

Four-fer for Starc

After going wicketless in the first innings, Starc claimed four wickets (4/55) in his second outing. He has raced to 342 Test scalps at 27.53. He also completed 50 (now 51) wickets against Pakistan as he averages 30 against the team. Earlier in the game, the left-handed batter also accomplished 2,000 runs in Test cricket.

Fifth Test fifty for Salman

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman slammed a valiant 50 off 70 balls in the final innings. Playing his 11th Test match, Salman has amassed 756 runs at an impressive average of 44.47. Besides five fifties, the 30-year-old has hammered two centuries in this format.Against Australia, this was his first fifty, having scored 88 runs from two matches at 29.33.