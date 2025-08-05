BCCI set to discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to hold discussions with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma regarding their future in ODI cricket, the duo's only active format. As per reports, the BCCI may consider giving younger players a chance in the format, considering the 2027 World Cup. Both Rohit and Kohli have already retired from Test and T20I cricket.

Future plans BCCI's strategy for 2027 World Cup The BCCI is said to be considering a strategy that involves experimenting with several youngsters before finalizing India's batting lineup for the 2027 World Cup. This plan hinges on getting clear answers from senior players like Kohli and Rohit about their future in ODIs. A source from BCCI told PTI, "Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup."

Upcoming discussions Professional conversations with veterans The BCCI source further added, "Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011." "I don't think nobody's going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that," they added.

Retirements Sudden retirement from Test cricket Both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20I cricket after powering India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. The duo featured in the Test season thereafter. Earlier this year, the two Indian batting stalwarts announced shock retirements from Test cricket. Although Rohit and Kohli faced criticism after India's poor show Down Under, they were expected to brace the batting line-up in England. However, the sudden announcements led to several speculations.