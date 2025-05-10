IPL 2025 set to resume next week: Presenting major updates
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which was recently suspended amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, is now all set to be revived. This comes after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to meet on May 11 or 12, to decide on the future course of action on IPL 2025.
Here's more.
Suspension details
IPL was suspended on May 8
The IPL was suspended on Friday for a week in light of the India-Pakistan tensions.
Before that, the match betweem Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was suspended midway.
As the situation worsened, the BCCI acted quickly, arranging flights for foreign players to return home.
However, a ceasefire was announced on Saturday evening after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart around 3:30pm.
Future plans
BCCI open to hosting matches across the country
A senior BCCI official confirmed India Today that with the ceasefire in place, matches can now be held nationwide.
The board had previously considered completing IPL by hosting matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
"Now that the conflict has de-escalated and ceasefire has been agreed, we are open to hosting matches in all regions," said the official.
Player status
BCCI acknowledges departure of overseas players
The BCCI official admitted that some overseas players have gone home amid the uncertainty of IPL 2025.
"We are aware that some overseas players have left, and taking their availability into account, we will decide how and when to resume the IPL," the official said, as per India Today.
Despite the setback, he assured fans that "the IPL could restart soon."
News
Foreign players were in a state of panic
Meanwhile, it was learnt that overseas players were panicking with airport closures as they didn't want their movement to get impacted.
"Yes the overseas players were panicking but it was more because of the airport shutdown and all. They patiently listened to the franchises and had full confidence but it was the fear of international airports getting shut which triggered a lot of panic," says a source tracking developments to The Times of India.
Do you know?
Could PBKS-DC game get a restart?
As per The Times of India, the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game in Dharamsala could now see a restart when the IPL resumes. As far as other games are concerned, the IPL Governing Council will be finalizing the detailed fixtures, the report added.
IPL
7 teams in race for the playoffs
A total of 57 matches had been completed in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, the 58th game on May 8 between PBKS and DC in Dharamsala was 10.1 overs old when called off.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the IPL has not yet taken a call on whether that match will be replayed.
There are 12 league matches and four playoffs remaining in the IPL 2025 season.
As reported earlier, the IPL could be played in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad as seven teams remain in the race for the playoffs.