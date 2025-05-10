What's the story

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford kept their hopes alive for a European spot next season with respective wins in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.

Brighton enjoyed a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

Danny Welbeck converted from the spot before the break, and substitute Brajan Gruda scored his first goal for the club late in the second half.

On the other hand, Brentford sealed a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.