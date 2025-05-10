Premier League: Brighton and Brentford win to maintain European dream
What's the story
Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford kept their hopes alive for a European spot next season with respective wins in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024/25 season.
Brighton enjoyed a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.
Danny Welbeck converted from the spot before the break, and substitute Brajan Gruda scored his first goal for the club late in the second half.
On the other hand, Brentford sealed a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.
Standings
Brighton and Brentford's positions in the Premier League table
With this win, Brighton now occupy the ninth spot, level on points with Brentford who sit just above them in the Premier League table on basis of goal difference.
Both teams have 55 points each after 36 matches this season.
Brighton claimed their 14th win of the season. Brentford managed to seal their 16th victory.
Race
How the race for Europe is heating up?
Notably, the top 5 teams will get to Champions League next season in addition to the winner between Manchester United and Spurs, who play the Europa League final.
With Newcastle winning the EFL Cup and also likely to qualify for Champions League, one club between 7th, 8th or 9th will get into Conference League.
Similarly, if Cyrstal Palace win the FA Cup, they will get to Europa League alongside the 6th placed side.
If Palace lose to City, the club finishing 7th will get a ticket to Europa League.
Welbeck
Welbeck races to 77 Premier League goals
Brighton forward Welbeck, 34, achieved a career milestone by scoring 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time since his debut for Manchester United in April 2009.
In the ongoing season, he has 10 goals and 4 assists.
Welbeck, who earlier played for Manchester United, Arsenal and Watford, made his 362nd Premier League appearance, scoed his 77th goal.
BHA
How Brighton took the lead against Wolves?
The first goal of the match came from Mathues Cunha's error as he lost possession near his own area to Mats Wieffer.
He further compounded his mistake by fouling a Brighton player, resulting in Welbeck's successful penalty conversion.
Earlier, Welbeck had a goal disallowed due to Yankuba Minteh's offside interference on the ball as it crossed over goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the net.
Wolves
Wolves struggled to penetrate Brighton's defense
Wolves found it difficult to penetrate Brighton's defense, even as Goncalo Guedes created a few chances.
The Seagulls's rock-solid defense was marshaled by Jan Paul van Hecke, who dealt with any danger.
Gruda capped off the victory with his maiden Premier League goal, courtesy of fellow substitute Simon Adingra's assist.