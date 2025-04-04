What's the story

Chelsea clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's header.

The win not only improved Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League but also pushed them into the Premier League top four.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans vented their frustration by booing manager Ange Postecoglou after another disappointing defeat.

The result leaves Spurs 14th in the Premier League table as they failed to leapfrog 13th-placed Manchester United, who lost against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.