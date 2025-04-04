Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0, enter top four: Key stats
Chelsea clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's header.
The win not only improved Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League but also pushed them into the Premier League top four.
Meanwhile, Spurs fans vented their frustration by booing manager Ange Postecoglou after another disappointing defeat.
The result leaves Spurs 14th in the Premier League table as they failed to leapfrog 13th-placed Manchester United, who lost against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.
Manager under fire
Postecoglou's decisions face scrutiny amid Spurs's struggles
As per Sky Sports, Postecoglou was criticized by Spurs fans during the Chelsea match, with chants of "You don't know what you're doing" reverberating around Stamford Bridge.
The frustration reached its zenith when Postecoglou replaced Lucas Bergvall with Pape Sarr, a move that was booed by traveling supporters.
This comes after a similar incident with Mathys Tel after their defeat to Fulham last week.
Match highlights
Summary of the contest
Despite a goalless first half, the Blues emerged victorious after Fernandez scored from Cole Palmer's corner in the 50th minute.
10 minutes later, Moises Caicedo saw his goal get ruled out after a lengthy VAR intervention.
In the 73rd minute, Spurs had a goal ruled out by VAR. Pape Matar Sarr was ruled out for a foul on Caicedo.
Tottenham had more chances but failed to convert them into goals.
Details
Match stats and points table
Chelsea had 1.09 expected goals to Tottenham's 0.79. The Blues managed 11 attempts with 5 shots on target. Spurs had two shots on target from 8 attempts.
Chelsea had 33 touches in the opposition box. Spurs had 26 such touches. Both sides had 50% ball possession each.
The win sees Chelsea pip Man City to take 4th place after 30 matches. This was Chelsea's 15th win of the season. They own 52 points.
Tottenham suffered their 16th defeat this season.
Opta stats
Massive records made by the Blues
The 1-0 victory was the 14th time Chelsea have beaten Tottenham to nil at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The Blues have won more home matches without conceding a goal against Newcastle United (15).
Fernandez is now the third Chelsea midfielder to score home and away against Tottenham in a Premier League season after Roberto Di Matteo (1996-97) and Gus Poyet (1998-99).
Do you know?
Chelsea dominate the scenes against Spurs
As per Opta, Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham (W10 D2). This was Chelsea's 4th win on the trot versus Spurs with the aggregate score reading 11-4.
Win for the Blues!
