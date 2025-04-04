Sunil Narine completes 200 T20 wickets for KKR: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders spinner, Sunil Narine, managed 1/30 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens.
Narine played a key role in helping his side defend a score of 200 runs as SRH folded for 120 in 16.4 overs.
Notably, the champion KKR spinner has completed 200 T20 wickets for the franchise.
Information
Narine does a reasonable job versus SRH
Narine was introduced in the 8th over and he conceded 5 runs. His next over produced the wicket of Kamindu Mendis (27) as he conceded 9 runs. Narine's 3rd over went for 4 runs. Heinrich Klaasen's two sixes saw Narine concede 15 runs next.
Wickets
Breaking down 200 wickets for KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 189 T20 matches for the franchise, Narine has grabbed 200 scalps at 24.14. He has 8 four-fers and a fifer (ER: 6.67).
Notably, 182 of his 200 T20 wickets for KKR have come in the IPL from 180 matches at 25.60 (ER: 6.75).
The remaining of his 18 wickets came in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.
Men's T20s
2nd bowler with 200 wickets for a team in T20s
As per Cricbuzz, Narine is now the 2nd bowler in Men's T20s to take 200-plus scalps for a solitary team.
England's Samit Patel leads the show with 208 scalps for Nottinghamshire. Narine follows suit with 200 scalps for KKR.
Narine steered clear of Chris Wood, who owns 199 wickets for Hampshire.
Legend Lasith Malinga is next with 195 wickets for Mumbai Indians.