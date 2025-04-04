As per ESPNcricinfo, in 189 T20 matches for the franchise, Narine has grabbed 200 scalps at 24.14. He has 8 four-fers and a fifer (ER: 6.67).

Notably, 182 of his 200 T20 wickets for KKR have come in the IPL from 180 matches at 25.60 (ER: 6.75).

The remaining of his 18 wickets came in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.