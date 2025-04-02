Faheem, Naseem shine as Pakistan lose 2nd ODI against NZ
Pakistan's lower-order batsmen put up a valiant effort to chase down New Zealand's target of 293 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
However, despite their best efforts, the team fell short by 84 runs, losing the 2nd ODI.
Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah scored their maiden half-centuries but it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the match. Notably, Pakistan were down to 72/7 at one stage.
Top order collapse
Ashraf and Naseem's partnership sparks hope
Chasing a mammoth total, Pakistan's top-order batters faltered against swing and bounce of Kiwi seamers.
Imam-ul-Haq's resistance was short-lived as he fell to Jacob Duffy, leaving Pakistan reeling at 32/5 in just 12 overs.
Ashraf and Naseem revived Pakistan's innings thereafter. The former brought up his fifty with a six (73 off 80 balls).
The latter walked in after Haris Rauf being was concussed and left the field. He slammed a 44-ball 51.
Final innings
Pakistan bowled out for 208
Despite Ashraf and Naseem's valiant efforts, Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 208. This defeat not only cost them the match but also the series against New Zealand.
The hosts registered a comfortable victory with a brilliant show from their bowlers, Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy, who took five and three wickets respectively.
Earlier, Mitchell Hay slammed an unbeaten 99 to power their innings.
Stats
Notable stats of Naseem, Ashraf
According to Cricket Statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Naseem now has the second-highest score by number 11 batter in ODI cricket.
He is only behind Mohammad Amir, who scored 58 against England in 2016. No other batter has a fifty-plus score in this regard.
Like Naseem, Ashraf also tallied his maiden half-century in the format. He also took a wicket for 46 runs in 10 overs.