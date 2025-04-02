What's the story

Pakistan's lower-order batsmen put up a valiant effort to chase down New Zealand's target of 293 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

However, despite their best efforts, the team fell short by 84 runs, losing the 2nd ODI.

Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah scored their maiden half-centuries but it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the match. Notably, Pakistan were down to 72/7 at one stage.