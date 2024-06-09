Next Article

T20 World Cup: Pakistan bowl out India for first time

By Parth Dhall 11:23 pm Jun 09, 202411:23 pm

What's the story Pakistan restricted India to 119/10 (19 overs) in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. India suffered a middle-order collapse after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early. Rishabh Pant's 42(31) added meat to India's innings. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir shared eight wickets for Pakistan, who bowled out India for the first time in T20Is.

Pakistan produce two breakthroughs in Powerplay; India bounce back

India had a terrific start after Pakistan opted to field under overcast conditions. Rohit smacked Shaheen Afridi for a six before rain stopped play. Naseem dismissed Kohli shortly after the break, while Rohit too fell to Shaheen. Axar Patel, a surprise entrant at number four, lifted India up from 19/2 along with Rishabh Pant. India were 50/2 in the first six overs.

A rare failure for Kohli

Kohli (4) displayed his incredible cover drive on the first ball after the break. However, Naseem outfoxed on the next delivery. Kohli was caught by Usman Khan at point as he attempted to slash a good-length delivery outside the off stump. This was only the second instance of Kohli getting dismissed for a single-figure score against Pakistan in 11 T20I innings.

Rohit's T20I average against Pakistan plunges

On the other hand, Rohit recorded another low score against Pakistan. He departed for 13(12), getting caught by Haris Rauf off Shaheen's bowling. Rohit now has 127 runs from 11 T20I innings against Pakistan. He averages just 14.11 in this regard. Interestingly, Rohit has only one 30+ score against Pakistan that came in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

India suffer middle-order collapse

Naseem finally broke the Axar-Pant stand in the eighth over, dismissing the all-rounder. India were down to 59/3 with this dismissal. While Pant attacked from one end, Suryakumar Yadav fell to Rauf in the 12th over despite starting strongly. Naseem then removed Shivam Dube (3), who departed without scoring a boundary. Mohammad Amir got rid of Ravindra Jadeja to reduce India to 96/7.

Rishabh slams 31-ball 42

Rishabh was the top-scorer for India in the innings. He scored a 31-ball 42 with the help of 6 fours. The left-handed batter gave India impetus in the 10th over, having smacked three consecutive boundaries to Rauf.

The pick of Pakistan's bowlers

Naseem was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs. These are now his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, Rauf took three wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Amir bagged figures worth 2/23 in four overs, while Shaheen picked up a solitary wicket.

100th appearance for Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan became the fifth Pakistani player to feature in 100 T20I matches. He has joined his skipper Babar Azam (121), Shoaib Malik (124), Mohammad Hafeez (119), and Shadab Khan (102) among Pakistan men. The wicketkeeper-batter entered his milestone game as the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Babar has accumulated more T20I runs for Pakistan than Rizwan.

A look at other notable numbers

As mentioned, Pakistan have bowled out India for the first time in T20Is. India were 81/3 in the first 10 overs, while they added just 38 runs for seven wickets in the next nine overs. Suryakumar's T20I scores against Pakistan read 11, 18, 13, 15, and 7. Besides, India have recorded their fourth-lowest total for India in T20 World Cups.