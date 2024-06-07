Next Article

Amir is yet to dismiss Kohli in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli in T20Is: Decoding the stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:47 pm Jun 07, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli will be the center of attraction when India meet Pakistan in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The batting talisman owns a tremendous record against Pakistan in T20 WCs. Meanwhile, his face-off with Mohammad Amir is to watch out for. Let's decode their rivalry in T20Is.

Battle

A strike rate of 84.21 against Amir

Though Amir couldn't dismiss Kohli in their two previous T20I meetings, the left-arm speedster kept the Indian ace at bay. As per ESPNcricinfo, Amir has bowled 19 deliveries to Kohli with 12 of them being dot balls. Kohli has scored 16 runs at a strike rate worth 84.21. The tally includes three boundaries.

Face-off

Memorable face-off

The 2016 Indo-Pak clash in the Asia Cup marked Kohli and Amir's first meeting in international cricket. Chasing a paltry 84 in Mirpur, India were reduced to 3/8 as Amir took three quick wickets. However, Kohli stood strong against him. Amir conceded 10 runs off 15 balls against the Indian batter in that duel. The latter's valiant 49(51) powered India over the line.

Stats

Has Kohli been troubled by left-arm pacers?

Known for his vulnerability against out-swinging deliveries, Kohli has tackled left-arm pacers well in T20Is. He has smoked them for 523 runs at a strike rate of 136.91 in the format. The batting superstar has 13 dismissals across 60 innings in this regard. Moreover, his strike rate in this regard has been 161.97 since 2020 (6 dismissals in 21 innings).

Numbers

Kohli has bossed the show against Pakistan

Kohli has featured in 10 matches against Pakistan in T20Is. He has scored 488 runs at an astonishing average of 81.33 (SR: 123.85). Kohli has hit five fifties with the best score of 82*. 308 of Kohli's runs have come from five T20 WC games at 308 (50s: 4). Meanwhile, Amir has four scalps across two T20Is against India (ER: 4.14).