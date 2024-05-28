Next Article

Rohit is closing in on 4,000 T20I runs (Source: X/@IPL)

Rohit Sharma can accomplish these records in T20 WC 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Team India will tussle for its second ICC T20 World Cup title in the upcoming 2024 edition, starting June 1. Eyes will be on their skipper Rohit Sharma, who owns several records in the competition. Rohit is also one of the most successful batters and captains in T20I history. Here we look at the records he can accomplish in the 2024 event.

4,000 runs in T20I cricket

The veteran Indian opener is just 26 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the T20I format. While Virat Kohli (4,037) is the only batter with this milestone, Pakistan's Babar Azam (3,987) is also closing in on the landmark. No other batter has even 3,600 runs. Having played 151 games, Rohit is the most capped player in T20Is.

1,000 runs in T20 WCs

Rohit's tally of 963 runs in T20 World Cups is the fourth-most for any batter. Hence, he needs just 37 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the event. Kohli (1,141) and Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the only players with this milestone as of now. Notably, Rohit is also the most capped player in the competition's history (39 games).

200 sixes in T20Is, 600 in international cricket

Rohit requires 10 hits to become the first batter to complete 200 maximums in the T20I format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill is the only other batter with over 130 sixes in the format. He boasts 173 maximums. Notably, the 37-year-old needs to clear the fence just three more times to become the first batter to hammer 600 sixes in international cricket.

Can Rohit go past Dhoni?

Notably, Rohit requires just one more triumph to become India's most successful captain in T20Is. He currently shares the pinnacle position with MS Dhoni. Both talismans have 42 in the format, including wins in tied contests. However, Rohit has played just 54 T20Is as captain. Dhoni led the Men in Blue 72 times in the format.