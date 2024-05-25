Next Article

Boult was one of the three RR bowlers to claim 15-plus wickets in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Trent Boult: Decoding his crunch stats in IPL 2024 season

By Rajdeep Saha 07:19 pm May 25, 202407:19 pm

What's the story Trent Boult had a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals. The New Zealand left-arm pacer signed off with a terrific show in the powerplay against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024. RR were evicted from the tournament but Boult showed why he is such a threat. Here we decode Boult's stats in IPL 2024.

Wickets

Third-highest wicket-taker for RR

Boult was one of the three RR bowlers to claim 15-plus wickets in IPL 2024. Boult managed 16 wickets at an average of 27.68. His economy rate was 8.30. Notably, pacer Avesh Khan (19) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (18) finished above Boult in terms of most wickets. Boult's best spell was 3/22 versus Mumbai Indians.

PP

Boult dominated the scenes in powerplay

﻿Boult finished with 12 wickets in the first six overs. That's the best tally by a bowler in IPL 2024. As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult averaged 22.25 in the powerplay (overs 1-6) and owned an economy rate of 7.02. He conceded 267 runs from 228 deliveries. Boult bowled 116 dot balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other bowler with 10-plus scalps in this phase.

Information

Seven scalps in the first over

Boult claimed seven wickets in the first over this season. His best campaign was IPL 2020 when he claimed 8 scalps in the first over. He also took seven wickets last season.

Numbers

Boult made history in Qualifier 2 versus SRH

Boult claimed three wickets in the powerplay versus SRH. He surpassed 100 powerplay scalps in T20 cricket. Boult owns 101 wickets in the powerplay. He averages 27.91 (ER: 7.19). He has bowled 1,256 dot balls. 62 of his 101 powerplay scalps in T20s have come in the IPL at 27.06. Boult became the third bowler in T20s to claim 100-plus scalps in PP overs.

Information

Boult's numbers in IPL and for RR

Boult owns 121 wickets from 104 IPL matches at 26.69 (ER: 8.29). Since joining the Royals in 2022, Boult has claimed 45 wickets from 42 matches at 27.71 (ER: 8.31).