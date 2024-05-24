Next Article

Boult claimed three wickets in the powerplay vs SRH (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Trent Boult completes 100 powerplay wickets in T20 cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:25 pm May 24, 2024

What's the story Trent Boult continued to weave his magic in the first six overs of T20 cricket. The New Zealand pacer was on the money for Rajasthan Royals in an all important Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk. Boult claimed three wickets in the powerplay (3/32 from three overs). He has now surpassed 100 powerplay scalps in T20 cricket. Here's more.

Record

Boult attains a massive T20 record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult has raced to 101 wickets in the powerplay (overs 1-6) from 181 innings. He averages 27.91 and his economy rate is 7.19. He has bowled 1,256 dot balls. 62 of his 101 powerplay scalps in T20s have come in the IPL at 27.06. Boult's economy rate reads 7.05. He has bowled 774 dot balls.

Information

Third bowler in T20 cricket with this record

Boult is now the third bowler in T20s to claim 100-plus scalps in the first six overs. England's David Willey leads the tally with 128 scalps at 25.12. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns 118 wickets currently at 27.30.

Information

25 wickets in PP overs for New Zealand

Boult owns 25 wickets in the first six overs for national side New Zealand in Men's T20Is. He averages 30.88 and his economy rate is 7.56. Overall, the pacer has collected 74 scalps from 57 matches for New Zealand at 23.24.

Feats

Boult has the most wickets in the powerplay this season

By dismissing SRH opener Abhishek Sharma in the first over, Boult raced to 29 wickets in the first over in IPL. Boult owns seven wickets in the first over this season. His best campaign was IPL 2020 when he claimed 8 scalps in the first over. He also took seven wickets last season. Boult has the most wickets in the powerplay this season (12).

Description

Boult shines with three-wicket burst, clocks these numbers

Pace and bit of extra bounce caught Abhishek off guard as he mishit a shot and was caught. Abhishek fell for the second time to Boult in IPL. In his third over, Boult dismissed Rahul Tripathi with a slower ball. The final ball of the over saw Aiden Markram perish. Tripathi's struggles against Boult continued (3 dismissals at 9.66).