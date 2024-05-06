Next Article

IPL 2024: RR meet DC in search of playoff ticket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:36 am May 06, 202409:36 am

What's the story We are in the latter half of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the playoff race has tightened. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in a crucial Match 56. While RR, who boast eight wins in 10 games, can officially secure a playoff berth with one more victory, DC stand in a must-win clash. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this game on May 7. The venue has already witnessed a couple of high-scoring games this season. As the ground usually offers pitches that contain low bounce, spinners have a key role to play. Star Sports will telecast the match, and fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm IST).

H2H

A look at head-to-head record

The two teams have locked horns in 28 matches as of now, with DC winning 13 of those. Meanwhile, the Royals have won 15 encounters in this battle. RR beat the Capitals by 12 runs in their meeting earlier this season. Riyan Parag starred for them with an unbeaten 84 as the Royals defended the 185-run total.

DC vs RR

Can DC turn things around?

RR have been a well-settled unit as vital contributions have come across all departments. Skipper Sanju Samson has led from the front. Meanwhile, DC have also played some entertaining cricket but have just five wins in 11 games. While Jake Fraser-McGurk and skipper Rishabh Pant have delivered well with the bat, spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have been impressive.

XIs

Probable XIs and impact subs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma. Impact player: Jos Buttler. DC (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed. Impact player: Mukesh Kumar.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Both Riyan Parag and Samson have hammered 380-plus runs this season with their strike rate being just under 160. DC bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep have claimed 13 and 12 wickets, respectively, in IPL 2024. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the wicket-taking chart for RR with 13 scalps (ER: 9.68). Fraser-McGurk's strike rate of 233.33 is the best among players with 80-plus runs this season.

