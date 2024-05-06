Next Article

KKR have six scores of 200-plus this season (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Decoding teams with most 200-plus totals in an IPL season

By Rajdeep Saha 06:11 am May 06, 202406:11 am

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders posted 235/6 against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Sunday. The Knights went on to win the match by 98 runs to go top of the IPL 2024 standings. Notably, this was KKR's sixth score of 200-plus this season - the joint-most by a franchise in a single IPL campaign. Here's more.

KKR have been flying high this season and boast of one of the best batting units. With Phil Salt and Sunil Narine firing at the top, KKR are deadly. KKR posted two of their highest team totals in IPL history this season and also became the first team to smash 200-plus in Lucknow. We decode teams with most 200-plus totals in an IPL season.

KKR have six 200-plus scores (IPL 2024)

KKR started the season with 208/7 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning the match. They hit a record 272/7 versus DC before completing a 106-run win. KKR smashed 223/6 versus Rajasthan Royals but lost the tie. They smashed 222/6 versus RCB next, winning by one run. A record 261/6 at Eden Gardens followed as PBKS claimed a historic win. And now, they hit 235/6 versus LSG.

MI posted six 200-plus scores (IPL 2023)

Mumbai Indians posted 201/6 in their sixth match of the IPL 2023 season in a losing cause against Punjab. In their eighth match, they chased RR's 213-run target (214/4). A 215-run target was chased down next against PBKS (216/4). In their 11th match versus RCB (199/6), MI scored 200/4. Thereafter, they scored 218/5 versus GT (won) and 201/2 versus SRH (won).

CSK, GT and SRH: Five 200-plus scores in a season

Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans posted five scores of 200-plus in the IPL 2023 season. Notably, CSK and GT went on to meet in the final where the latter lost via DLS method after scoring 218/5. In the 2024 season, free-flowing Sunrisers Hyderabad have five scores of 200-plus. They smashed the highest and second-highest score in IPL history besides 266/7 versus DC.