IPL: Players with double of 1,500-plus runs and 150-plus wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 05:35 am May 06, 202405:35 am

What's the story Sunil Narine's sensational display with bat and ball was the difference as Kolkata Knight Riders humbled Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Narine scored 81 as the Knights posted 235/6 in Lucknow. In response, Narine's spell of 1/22 was impactful. During the course of his knock, Narine joined an elite IPL club.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Narine's 81 saw him race past 1,500 IPL runs. With this, the veteran all-rounder became just the third player in IPL history to record 1,500-plus runs and 150-plus wickets. He joined Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, Narine is the only player with this record for a single franchise. This is a special moment for Narine, who also picked up his 15th MoTM award.

Sunil Narine

Only player with this dual record for a single franchise

On Sunday, Narine became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 IPL runs for KKR (now 1,507). Playing his 173rd game, the southpaw averages 17.32 as his strike rate reads 166.34 (100: 1, 50s: 7). He owns 461 runs this season (SR: 183.67). With the ball, Narine has the fifth-highest number of IPL wickets (177 scalps at 25.38), including 14 this season at 20.78.

Dwayne Bravo

Bravo remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL among pacers

Former Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Chennai Super Kings ace Bravo finished his IPL journey with 183 wickets at 23.82. He is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in IPL history. In T20s, he remains the most successful bowler. With the bat, Bravo did a sound job. He scored 1,560 runs from 113 innings at 22.60.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is one of the most complete all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja ticks the box as one of the best all-rounders with an added dimension as a fielder. Having played for RR, GL and CSK, Jadeja owns 2,894 runs from 181 innings at 27.30. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has 160 scalps from 208 innings at 29.81. Jadeja is also one of five players with 100-plus catches as an outfielder.