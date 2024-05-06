Next Article

Indian Premier League: Players with most PoTM awards for KKR

May 06, 2024

What's the story Sunil Narine's brilliant display with bat and ball was the difference as Kolkata Knight Riders posted a massive win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Narine smashed 81 as KKR posted 235/6 in Lucknow. In response, his economical 1/22 in four overs helped the Knights win by 98 runs. Narine was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match (PoTm) award.

Andre Russell - 15 PoTM awards

Andre Russell has won the PoTM award for KKR on 15 occasions. The veteran all-rounder has been with the KKR side from 2014 onward. Russell owns 2,402 runs for KKR at 30.02 (SR: 175.84). He is the only KKR player with 200-plus sixes (204). He also has 108 wickets at 21.75. In IPL 2024, he has registered 13 scalps and 198 runs.

Sunil Narine - 15 PoTM awards

Narine picked up his 15th PoTM award for his exploits against LSG. Narine became the seventh player to accomplish 1,500 IPL runs for KKR (now 1,507). Playing his 173rd game, he averages 17.32 as his strike rate reads 166.34 (100: 1, 50s: 7). He has 461 runs this season (SR: 183.67). Narine also owns 177 scalps at 25.38, including 14 this season at 20.78.

Gautam Gambhir - 10 PoTM awards

Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir led the side to two IPL titles. Having also played for Delhi, Gambhir won a total of 13 PoTM awards in IPL, including 10 for the Knight Riders. In 108 matches for KKR, Gambhir finished with 3,035 runs at 31.61. He smashed 27 fifties for the franchise. He led the side to 61 wins and 46 losses (tied 1).

Yusuf Pathan - 7 PoTm awards

Yusuf Pathan played for Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Pathan represented the Knights from 2011-17 and went on to win the PoTM award seven times. He scored 1,893 runs at 31.55. He smashed 150 fours and 87 sixes. With the ball, Pathan managed 21 scalps for the eastern giants.