Rublev won his maiden Madrid Open honor (Photo credit: X/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Andrey Rublev wins his second ATP Masters 1000 title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:38 am May 06, 202404:38 am

What's the story Andrey Rublev captured the 2024 Madrid Open honor to be a second time ATP Masters 1000 champion. The 26-year-old captured his second title at this level on Sunday at the Madrid Open, where he earned a comeback 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime. This was Rublev's maiden final appearance in Madrid. He dug deep, winning in two hours and 47 minutes.

Unique records for Rublev since the start of 2020 season

Since the start of the 2020 season, Rublev (221) only trails Daniil Medvedev (223) for ATP match wins. He holds a win percentage of 72% (221-86) over that span. Since the start of the 2020 season, only Stefanos Tsitsipas (three) has won more ATP Masters 1000 events on clay than Rublev (two), who equaled Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz (2 titles each).

H2H record and key match stats

This was the sixth head-to-head meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour. Rublev raced to a 5-1 win-loss record. This was the 3rd straight victory for Rublev against Auger-Aliassime, including a second win in 2024 (also Rotterdam). Auger-Aliassime doled out 14 aces compared to seven from Rublev. Both players clocked five double faults each. Rublev converted 5/11 break points.

21-8 win-loss record this season

Rublev owns a 21-8 win-loss record this season. He started the year by winning the Hong Kong Open. This is now Rublev's second title win of the season and a 16th overall.