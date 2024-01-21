Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka attains these feats

By Parth Dhall 05:49 pm Jan 21, 202405:49 pm

Aryna Sabalenka reached her sixth consecutive major quarter-final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final with her win over Amanda Anisimova. The world number two claimed another straight-set win (6-3, 6-2) in the fourth round after an hour and 10 minutes. With this, Sabalenka reached her third Australian Open quarter-final. She has now qualified for six back-to-back Grand Slam quarter-finals. Here are the records scripted by her.

Sabalenka vs Anisimova: Key stats of the match

Sabalenka won a total of 59 points and 18 winners in the match. She struck six aces compared to Anisimova's three. The former had a win percentage of 87 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted three of her six break points. Anisimova (21) had more unforced errors than Sabalenka (12). Both of them recorded a double-fault.

Sabalenka has conceded just 11 games

Sabalenka breezed past Ella Seidel in the 2024 Australian Open opening round, winning 6-0, 6-1. Straight-set and one-sided wins over Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, and Anisimova propelled her to the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set, has conceded just 11 games so, the fewest en route to the Australian Open quarter-finals since 2013 (Maria Sharapova: 5).

Six successive Grand Slam quarter-finals

Sabalenka has now made it to six successive Grand Slam quarter-finals. The Belarusian star has at least reached the semi-finals since the 2022 US Open. She won the 2023 Australian Open and finished as the US Open runner-up. Sabalenka is the first player to reach six consecutive major quarter-finals since Serena Williams (10 between 2014 US Open and 2017 Australian Open).

Sabalenka extends her winning streak

Sabalenka is now unbeaten at the Australian Open in 11 matches. As per WTA, she has become the first player to win 11 successive matches at the Australian Open since Williams (11 between 2017 and 2019).

Youngest with this feat since Mauresmo

As per Opta, Sabalenka is the youngest player to reach six consecutive women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals since Amelie Mauresmo, who did so between the 2003 US Open and the 2005 Australian Open.

Sabalenka eyes these records

In the quarter-final, Sabalenka will face Czech star Barbora Krejcikova, who came from behind and beat Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. As per WTA, the former could become the sixth player to win six or more consecutive major semi-finals before turning 26. She could also be the first player to win 12+ back-to-back Australian Open matches since Williams (2015-2016).