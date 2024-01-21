Australian Open: Barbora Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka to clash in quarter-finals

Barbora Krejcikova came back from a set down

Barbora Krejcikova reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating teenager Mirra Andreeva. The latter did well to take the first set, but an experienced Krejcikova leveled up to stage a comeback. She eventually won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in nearly two hours. Notably, Krejcikova has qualified for her fourth quarter-final at Grand Slams. She will next face second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Key stats of the match

Krejcikova won a total of 92 points and 32 winners in the match. She struck just one ace compared to Andreeva's three. The former had a win percentage of 64 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her 11 break points. Krejcikova (39) had more unforced errors than Andreeva (34). Both of them recorded five double-faults.

First major quarter-final appearance in two years

Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in two years. She last did so at the 2022 Australian Open. The Czech star went past the third round at Grand Slams only once in this period. Her only other major quarter-final appearances came in 2021 (French Open and US Open). Krejcikova won the 2021 Roland Garros after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.

13 wins at Australian Open

Krejcikova now has a win-loss record of 13-4 at the Australian Open. She has won 10 matches at one other Grand Slam, the French Open (10-4). Krejcikova owns six and five wins at Wimbledon and the US Open, respectively.

Andreeva's Australian Open journey

On her Australian Open debut, youngster Mirra Andreeva claimed a straight-set win over Bernarda Pera. The former next beat sixth seed Ons Jabeur to seal her first top-10 win. She even handed a first-set bagel to Jabeur (6-0, 6-2). Andreeva came from behind to defeat Diane Parry in the third round. The former was trailing 1-5 in the final set - 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(5).