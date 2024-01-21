Harry Brook pulls out of India Test series: Details here

Harry Brook has returned to England due to personal reasons

In a shocking development, England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the squad for the upcoming Test series against India, citing personal reasons. According to the ECB's press release, the Brook family has requested privacy from the media regarding his cause of returning home. Overall, it is a big blow for England and they haven't announced his replacement just yet. Here's more.

A look at Brook's Test numbers

Since making his Test debut in 2022 against South Africa, Brook has been a mainstay for the Three Lions in the middle order. He has amassed 1,181 runs from 12 Test at an impressive average of 62.15. The youngster has maintained a sensational strike rate of 91.76 in the longest format of the game. Brook has hammered four centuries and seven fifties.