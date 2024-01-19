Will Jacks smashes joint second-fastest T20 ton by an Englishman

By Parth Dhall 12:16 am Jan 19, 202412:16 am

Will Jacks slammed a 41-ball century

Batter Will Jacks smashed a historic century for Pretoria Capitals against Durban Super Giants in the 10th match of the 2024 SA20. Courtsey of his century, the Capitals racked up 204/9 in 20 overs after they elected to bat. Jacks smashed a 41-ball ton, now the joint second-fastest by an Englishman in overall T20 cricket, with Ben Raine. Here are the key stats.

A blistering knock from Jacks

Jacks took the Capitals off to a flier as he added 75 runs with his opening partner Philip Salt. As a result, PC reached their hundred before the 10-over mark. Jacks took them past 150 in the 13th over before departing. He slammed 101 off 42 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 9 sixes. It was his second century in T20 cricket.

Second-fastest T20 ton by an Englishman

As mentioned, Jacks reached his ton off 41 balls, now the joint second-fastest by an Englishman in T20s, with Raine (Vitality Blast, 2018) He is only behind David Willey, who smashed a 40-ball century for Northamptonshire against Sussex in the 2015 NatWest T20 Blast. Interestingly, Willey also opened in that match and took three wickets later on. He overall smashed 100 off 41 balls.

A look at his career

Jacks is an experienced campaigner in T20 cricket. He made his debut during the 2018 Vitality Blast. As of now, the right-handed batter has smashed over 3,800 runs from 146 matches at over 30. Besides two tons, he owns 30 half-centuries. Jacks has an impressive strike rate of 157.30 in the format. He has represented England in two Tests, seven ODIs, and 11 T20Is.

Jacks to play for RCB in IPL 2024

Jacks is a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB bought Jacks for Rs. 3.2 crore ahead of the 2023 edition. However, he was ruled out of the season due to injury.

