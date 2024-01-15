Ranji Trophy 2024, Siddharth Desai shines with 7/42 versus Karnataka

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy 2024, Siddharth Desai shines with 7/42 versus Karnataka

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:13 pm Jan 15, 202405:13 pm

Gujarat's Siddharth Desai claimed his 11th fifer in First-class cricket

Siddharth Desai became the difference between Gujarat and Karnataka on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The young spinner ran through the Karnataka line-up in the second innings claiming 7/42. Notably, this was his 11th fifer in First-Class cricket. Desai's heroics saw Gujarat defend 110 against Karnataka in the second innings, registering a six-run victory. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

A match-winning spell from Desai

Desai claimed 2/113 in the first innings but found his rhythm in the second innings. The left-arm spinner removed Mayank Agarwal before sending back Devdutt Padikkal in quick succession. Five balls later, Desai outfoxed Nikin Jose. A few overs later, he dismissed Manish Pandey for a duck before removing Sujay Sateri and Vyshak Vijaykumar in successive deliveries. Lastly, he scalped Rohit Kumar.

3/5

Desai had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Desai had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He was the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat last season, scalping 30 wickets from six matches at an average of 23.70. The 23-year-old claimed three fifers and a solitary four-wicket haul.

4/5

A look at Desai's FC numbers

Desai has represented Gujarat in 27 First-Class matches, and the left-arm spinner has returned with 124 wickets at an average of 25.88. The 23-year-old has amassed 11 fifers and three four-wicket hauls. His best FC figures of 8/66 came last season against Jammu & Kashmir. Desai has been brilliant for Gujarat since making his debut in 2017. He has featured in 20 List-A games.

5/5

Here is the match summary

Gujarat posted 264 in the first innings thanks to fifties from Kshitij Patel and Umang Kumar. V Koushik claimed 4/49. In reply, Karnataka reached 374 courtesy of Agarwal's century and Pandey's 88. In the second innings, Manan Hingrajia and Umang slammed fifties, but they folded for 219. Chasing 110, Karnataka were shockingly bundled out for 103 as Desai starred with 7/42.