Australian Open 2024: Andy Murray knocked out in first round

By Parth Dhall 04:41 pm Jan 15, 202404:41 pm

Andy Murray lost in straight sets

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has been knocked out of the 2024 Australian Open in the first round. Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry handed Murray a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 defeat in two hours and 23 minutes. The 30th seed will next lock horns with Frenchman Gael Monfils. Interestingly, Murray was expected to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

A look at the match stats

Etcheverry won a total of 95 points and 38 winners in the match. He struck 11 aces compared to Murray's six. The former had a win percentage of 75 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted six of his 14 break points. Murray (37) had more unforced errors than the Argentine (19). He also recorded two double-faults.

Will Murray retire this season?

After the match, an emotional Murray hinted at retirement from the sport. He bid a potential farewell to Melbourne, stating, "Yeah, it's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here. And yeah, I think probably because of how the match went and everything." Earlier this month, Murray said he would likely retire this season if he is "not enjoying tennis".

Another exit from Australian Open

For the third consecutive season, Murray failed to go past the third round at the Australian Open. In 2023, he claimed two five-set wins in his opening two matches before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut. Murray last crossed the fourth round in 2016 when he reached the final. The Scot now has a win-loss record of 51-16 at the Australian Open.