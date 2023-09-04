Coco Gauff outlasts Caroline Wozniacki, reaches US Open quarters: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 04, 2023 | 03:19 am 2 min read

American teenager Coco Gauff fended off a spirited Caroline Wozniacki in three sets at the 2023 US Open (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

American teenager Coco Gauff fended off a spirited Caroline Wozniacki in three sets at the 2023 US Open. Wozniacki, who made a return to tennis ahead of the US Open after retirement, saw her promising run come to an end. Gauff took down the veteran 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in what was a closely-fought contest. Gauff has reached her second successive US Open quarter-final.

42-13 win-loss record for Gauff in 2023

Gauff came into the US Open by winning the title in Cincinnati. It was her second hard-court title this summer. Before that, Gauff won the 2023 Citi Open. Gauff, who has won five career honors, is 5-1 in the WTA Tour finals. She is 42-13 this season and has won three titles this year.

Gauff's record at Grand Slams

Gauff has reached her fourth quarter-final at Grand Slams and second at the US Open. She is also a one-time finalist at Slam events (2022 Roland Garros). Gauff is 41-16 at Slams. In 2023, her tally reads 11-4. She reached the fourth round at the Australian Open, quarters at Roland Garros, before exiting in the first round at Wimbledon.

Here are the match stats

Gauff doled out five aces compared to one from Wozniacki. However, she committed four double faults which was higher than Wozniacki's two. Gauff clocked a 69% win on the first serve and a 54% win on the second. She converted 5/7 break points.

Gauff follows Serena's footsteps

As per Opta, Gauff is now the youngest American women's player to make consecutive quarter-finals at the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999-2000. Gauff is also the first player from the USA to win 17+ matches on American soil in a single year since Serena in 2015 (20).

Wins for Muchova and Cirstea

Earlier, Karolina Muchova reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Wang Xinyu. Muchova clocked 32 winners and 37 unforced errors in a hard-fought contest. Meanwhile, No. 30 seed Sorana Cirstea claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 15 seed Belinda Bencic. She broke the Swiss Olympic champion six times. At 33, Cirstea is the oldest first-time US Open quarter-finalist.

