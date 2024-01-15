Prakhar Chaturvedi slams 404* in Cooch Behar Trophy final

By Parth Dhall 04:16 pm Jan 15, 2024

Karnataka won the final against Mumbai

Karnataka batter Prakhar Chaturvedi entered the record books with his splendid knock in the 2023/24 Cooch Behar Trophy final. He smashed an unbeaten 404, guiding Karnataka to 890/8d against Mumbai, who perished for 380. Prakhar became the first player to score 400 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final. Notably, Harshil Dharmani was the only other centurion in the innings. Karnataka eventually claimed the title.

A record-breaking knock from Prakhar

Prakhar added a century stand with his opening partner Karthik S (50). The former then shared a massive 290-run stand with Dharmani for the second wicket. Prakhar took Karnataka from 399/2 to 551 along with Karthikeya (72). Toward the innings' end, Prakhar had two other crucial partnerships, with Hardik Raj and Samarth N. Prakhar eventually smashed a 638-ball 404* (46 fours and 3 sixes).

Karnataka win Cooch Behar Trophy

As mentioned, Mumbai were bowled out for 380 in 113.5 overs in the first innings. Hardik Raj took four wickets for Karnataka. In response, Karnataka declared their innings at 890/8 on Day 4. They won the match based on their first-inning lead. Notably, the Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national four-day cricket tournament held annually for Under-19 players.

