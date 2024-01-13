IPL 2024: Decoding most expensive signings in RR's history

IPL 2024: Decoding most expensive signings in RR's history

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:04 pm Jan 13, 2024

RR bought Ben Stokes for Rs. 12.5 crore in the 2018 auction (Source: X/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals had a pretty quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as the team didn't make too many changes heading into the 17th season. RR added Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore) to bolster their middle order while also going big on Vidarbha batter Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.8 crore). Meanwhile, here we look at RR's five most expensive buys in IPL history.

RR went hard after Hetmyer

The Royals spent a whopping Rs. 8.5 crore for the services of Shimron Hetmyer in the IPL 2022 mega auction. RR had to beat Hetmyer's former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) to get the West Indies southpaw on board. The investment on the dasher has been fruitful as Hetmyer has aced the finisher's role in RR colors.

The investment on Krishna

The Royals also spent Rs. 10 crore for the services of pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 2022 auction. As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were also keen to buy the speed merchant, the two franchises were involved in a bidding war. Meanwhile, Krishna played an instrumental role in powering RR to the final in 2022. He missed the 2023 season due to an injury.

The surprise bid for Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat uplifted his stocks in T20 cricket with a stellar campaign in IPL 2017. Hence, many sides went after him in the 2018 mega auction. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) initially fought for the left-arm pacer before RR jumped out of nowhere and bought him for Rs. 11.5 crore. Unadkat blew hot and cold in RR colors before being released.

RR broke the bank for Ben Stokes

RR were among the most active teams in the 2018 auction as they also bought England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a hefty price. CSK, PBKS, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the other franchises that went after the southpaw. RR eventually secured his services for Rs. 12.5 crore. Stokes put up some notable performances in RR colors before being released after the 2021 season.

When RR created history with Chris Morris buy

In 2021, South Africa's Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history as RR bought him for a jaw-dropping sum of Rs. 16.25 crore. PBKS, Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also went after Morris that year. Meanwhile, Morris fared decently that season. It turned out to be the all-rounder's final IPL campaign as he retired thereafter.