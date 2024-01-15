India unbeaten in 15 successive T20I series at home: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:42 pm Jan 15, 2024

India last lost a home T20I series in February 2019

India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Indore after beating Afghanistan by six wickets. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 173, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube powering them. Virat Kohli's 29-run cameo also grabbed the eyeballs. Notably, India are now unbeaten in their last 15 T20I series at home. They have been ruling the roost of late.

India unbeaten since February 2019

As mentioned, India are unbeaten in 15 consecutive T20I series at home. The Men in Blue won 13 and drew two series in this regard. India last lost a T20I series at home in February 2019 when Australia routed them 2-0. South Africa are the only side to win a bilateral T20I series, comprising two or more matches, in India.

Another feat for India

Interestingly, India are the only side to remain unbeaten in 10 or more consecutive T20I series at home. Australia follow the Men in Blue with eight such series (2006-2010). South Africa were unbeaten in seven successive home T20I series (2007-2010).

Sixth successive T20I series win at home

The one against Afghanistan is India's sixth T20I series win on the trot at home. They also defeated Australia (twice), South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in this period.

India's record in home T20Is

As of now, India have played 80 T20Is at home, as far as bilateral series are concerned. The tally includes 53 wins and 25 defeats (NR: 2). India have won most of their home T20Is against Sri Lanka (13 wins in 17 matches). They have defeated West Indies eight out of nine times. Overall, India have won 56 out of 85 home T20Is.

India's most successful captain in home T20Is

Rohit Sharma is India's most successful captain in terms of home T20Is. Under his leadership, India have won 23 out of 26 home games in the format. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni won 13 (23) and 10 (20) matches, respectively, in this regard.

A look at the top performers

India's record-breaking run saw quite a few impactful performances. Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in this period. He finished as the highest run-scorer in both 2022 and 2023 (full-member players). Kohli has averaged 64.75 with the bat since February 28, 2019. India have been bolstered with Hardik Pandya's all-round attributes and an influx of T20I bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel among others.