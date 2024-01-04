Jasprit Bumrah claims 6/61 versus SA, registers these Test records

Jasprit Bumrah claims 6/61 versus SA, registers these Test records

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed six scalps in SA's second innings (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled with a lot of character in the second innings of the second Test versus South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. Bumrah, who claimed a solitary wicket on Day 1 in SA's second innings, completed a six-wicket haul by taking five scalps on Thursday. SA were folded for 176. Here we decode Bumrah's stats.

A special six-wicket haul for Bumrah

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham started the proceedings on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Bedingham for 11 to reduce SA to 66/4. Bumrah then got Verreynne, whose pull shot found the fielder. Marco Jansen came in and hit two fours before being caught and bowled. Bumrah completed his fifer after Keshav Maharaj's drive saw him derive an outside edge. Finally, he dismissed Lungi Ngidi.

Nine five-wicket hauls for Bumrah

Bumrah finished the match with figures worth 2/25 and 6/61. He has now raced to 140 wickets at just 21.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah owns 38 wickets versus SA at 20.76, including 12 in this series. In 27 away matches, Bumrah has scalped 126 wickets at 21.10. Notably, out of his nine five-wicket hauls, eight have come in away matches (home of opposition).

Bumrah achieves these feats

Bumrah now owns the third-highest number of wickets by an Indian bowler in South Africa. He is only behind Anil Kumble (45) and Javagal Srinath (43). As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah now owns the joint second-highest number of five-wicket hauls in SENA nations by Indian bowlers. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan also own six five-wicket-hauls (SENA). Only Kapil Dev (7) is ahead.

Bumrah equals this record of Srinath

With his third five-wicket haul in South Africa, Bumrah has equaled Srinath for most Test fifers in the nation by an Indian bowler. Among active Indian players, Mohammed Shami owns two fifers in South Africa.

Bumrah clocks this record at the Newlands

Bumrah now owns 17 scalps at the Newlands. He has become the second-highest wicket-taker among visiting bowlers with the most Test wickets at the Newlands. 25 - Colin Blythe (England) 18 - Jasprit Bumrah (India) 17 - Shane Warne (Australia) 16 - James Anderson (England) 15 - Johnny Briggs (England)

A unique record for Bumrah

For the 3rd time ever Indian pacers have claimed all 10 wickets in a match. In all these games, Bumrah has been a central figure. Bumrah claimed 5/54 & 2/57 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018. He managed (4/46 & 5/64) vs England, Nottingham, 2021. And now he took 2/25 & 6/61 versus SA here at the Newlands.

Summary of this match

SA folded for just 55 in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj claiming 6/15 from nine overs. In response, India were 153/4 at one stage before six wickets fell for zero runs. India's lead was 98 and with the help of Aiden Markram's defining century, SA went on to post 176/10. India now need 79 runs to win this match.