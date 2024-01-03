India bowled out for 153 after SA manage 55

By Rajdeep Saha 07:50 pm Jan 03, 202407:50 pm

India lost their last six wickets for 0 runs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India lost their last six wickets for 0 runs to be bowled out for 153 in the second Test versus South Africa on Day 1 at the Newlands in Cape Town. India had bowled SA out for 55 in the morning session. It was the third session where India lost the plot completely being 153/4 and then folding for the same score.

Madness as India lose six scalps in 11 balls

India lost their last six wickets in a space of 11 balls - W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W. A dramatic collapse made sure India's lead was less than 100 runs (98). India had a 56-run lead with six wickets in hand at tea. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked pretty comfortable. India fumbled after Rahul was dismissed.

How did India lose the plot?

In the 34th over of the Indian innings, Rahul played a loose shot and nicked behind with Lungi Ngidi opening his account. Ravindra Jadeja was undone by the extra bounce and perished for a two-ball duck. Jasprit Bumrah was the third player to get out in the same over. Kagiso Rabada then dismissed Kohli (46) before two more wickets tumbled in the same over.

Six ducks for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first player to be out for a duck in the second session. After that, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jadeja, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar all got dismissed for scores of zero.

Rohit, Gill, and Kohli are the only highlights

Rohit Sharma looked positive for his 39. He played his shots and looked solid during his stay before being dismissed by Nandre Burger. He smashed seven fours. Shubman Gill went past 1,000 runs during his knock of 35. He faced 55 balls. Kohli was India's top scorer with 46 from 59 balls. He slammed six fours and a six.

Rahul and Kohli added 43 runs before India lost focus

India were in trouble at 110/4. Rahul joined Kohli in the middle and the two added a neat 43-run stand. At one stage, India looked to put up a solid score before Rahul perished and then the side was undone by Ngidi and Rabada.

Ngidi, Rabada, and Burger claim 3 scalps each

Ngidi (3/30) was the pick of the SA bowlers. He started on a poor note but found his way with a magical one over in which he claimed three scalps. Rabada tormented India with a spell of 3/38 from 11.5 overs. Burger managed 3/42.