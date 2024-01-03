Indian batter Shubman Gill completes 1,000 Test runs: Key stats

Indian opener Shubman Gill has completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket

Indian opener Shubman Gill has completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket. The youngster reached the mark on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. Gill unlocked this achievement with his sixth run. The 24-year-old had poor returns in the opener which India lost by an innings and 32 runs. Here are the key stats.

Gill reaches this landmark in 36 innings

Gill touched the 1,000-run mark in his 36th inning. He made his debut three years ago in the Boxing Day Test Down Under. While the Indian opener averages over 30 in the format, his tally includes two tons and four half-centuries. Notably, Gill is yet to score a century in Test cricket outside Asia.

Stunning knocks in debut series

As mentioned, the 2020 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne marked Gill's debut in Tests. He made 45 and 35* in the contest as India recorded a memorable eight-wicket triumph. The youngster slammed a brilliant 91 at the Gabba, Brisbane, as India clinched the four-match series 2-1. Gill finished that series with 259 runs in three Tests at 51.80.

Gill faltered in Centurion

Gill got scores of two and 26 in Centurion. He was dismissed by Nandre Burger in the first innings. In the second, Marco Jansen dismissed the youngster for a 37-ball 26.

Breaking down Gill's numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo. in eight home matches, Gill owns a total of 417 runs at 32.07. He has one ton and two fifties on home soil. In 10 away matches (home of the opposition), Gill has over 500 runs at an average of over 34. Meanwhile, in two neutral matches, Gill has tallied 67 runs at 16.75.