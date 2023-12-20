SA vs IND, 3rd ODI: Who will ace the decider?

Nandre Burger took three wickets in the 2nd ODI (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

After getting thrashed in the series opener in Johannesburg, hosts South Africa bounced back with a one-sided win against India in Gqeberha. The two teams would now lock horns in the series decider at the Boland Park in Paarl on December 21. Notably, India are vying to win their second bilateral ODI series in South Africa. Here is the match preview.

Pitch, conditions, and streaming details

The Boland Park in Paarl will host the final game on December 21 (4:30pm IST). The surface here usually favors the batters, with the average first-innings score being 234. As far as the broadcast details are concerned, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here is the head-to-head record

These two teams have met each other a total of 93 times in ODIs. SA have an advantage over the Men in Blue with 51 victories, while India registered 39 wins. Three matches ended without a result. On South African soil, the Men in Blue own just 11 wins in 39 ODIs against the home team. The tally includes 26 defeats (NR: 2).

Recap of 2nd ODI

South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi hammered a sparkling unbeaten century to help his side beat India in Gqeberha. India managed a paltry 211/10 in 46.2 overs, riding on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul. Nandre Burger took three wickets. In response, de Zorzi and fellow opener Reeza Hendricks added 130 runs. This helped the side set the platform for an eight-wicket win.

Will Yuzvendra Chahal return to the XI?

Sudharsan and Rahul were the only Indian batters who found rhythm in the 2nd ODI. Although the rest of them failed, skipper Rahul wouldn't want to tinker with the line-up after a solitary match. It will be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the XI. Meanwhile, the Proteas have no reasons to disturb the winning combination.

A look at the Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, and Beuran Hendricks. India (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (captain), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

Key milestones on offer

Indian spinner Kuldeep is one away from completing 50 ODI wickets in 2023. South African skipper Markram is one shy of completing 50 sixes in the format. Indian captain Rahul is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs away from home (827). India have an opportunity to win their second bilateral ODI series against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.