ICC Rankings: England's Adil Rashid becomes top-ranked T20I bowler

By Parth Dhall 03:18 pm Dec 20, 202303:18 pm

Adil Rashid has over 100 T20I wickets (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

England spinner Adil Rashid has become the top-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. Rashid, who has been among the wickets in the Caribbean, has displaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and India's Ravi Bishnoi to claim the top spot. Notably, Rashid is the second England player to become the number one T20I bowler (ICC Rankings). Pakistan's Babar Azam has become the new top-ranked ODI batter.

Most wickets in WI T20I series

Rashid has been rewarded for his solid run in the ongoing West Indies T20I series. He is currently the leading wicket-taker, with seven scalps from four matches at 14.71. His economy rate reads 6.43. Rashid's bowling figures in the series read 1/35, 2/32, 2/11, and 2/25. He has bowled well in what is turning out to be a high-scoring series.

Second England bowler with this feat

As mentioned, Rashid has become only the second England player to become the number one T20I bowler (ICC Rankings). Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann reigned supreme over a decade ago.

Top 10 T20I bowlers (ICC Rankings)

Top 10 T20I bowlers (ICC Rankings): Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Josh Hazlewood.

Rashid went unsold in IPL 2024 auction

Despite being a wicket-taker, Rashid found no takers in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that concluded on December 19. He had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore. Rashid, who made his T20 debut over a decade ago, has 314 wickets from 279 matches at 22.98. As many as 105 wickets have come in internationals.

Other movements in T20I Rankings

Top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav now leads second-placed Mohammad Rizwan by 100 rating points. The former slammed a match-winning century in the final T20I against South Africa. Meanwhile, West Indies batters Brandon King (sixth), Nicholas Pooran (12th), Rovman Powell (23rd), and Kyle Mayers (33rd) moved up in the rankings. England's centurion Phil Salt rises to the 20th spot.

Babar overtakes Shubman Gill

Pakistan's Babar has overtaken Indian batter Shubman Gill to become the new top-ranked ODI batter. The former has a lead of 14 rating points. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and David Warner follow Gill on this list.