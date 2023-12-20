IPL 2024 auction: Who is Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thusara?

By Gaurav Tripathi

Thushara joined for a sum of Rs. 4.80 crore.

Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara will play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer fetched a sum of Rs. 4.80 crore in the auction event. MI faced tough competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore but eventually, the five-time champions had the last laugh. Notably, Thushara's bowling action resembles to that of SL legend Lasith Malinga.

Who is Nuwan Thushara?

Son of a construction worker, the 29-year-old Thushara started playing serious cricket a bit late. He made his First-Class debut in 2015 and his slinging action bagged a lot of limelight. Interestingly, Thushara will get to work with Malinga in IPL 2024 with the latter being the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians.

11 wickets in LPL 2023

Thushara was on a roll in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL). Having returned with 11 wickets in seven games, he finished as Jaffna Kings's highest wicket-taker (ER: 8.15). Meanwhile, his overall tally of 41 wickets in 29 LPL matches is only third to Wanindu Hasaranga (57) and Nuwan Pradeep (43). Thushara's economy rate in the competition reads an impressive 7.95.

100-plus T20 wickets for Thushara!

The 29-year-old Sri Lankan speedster has claimed 107 wickets in 79 T20 matches at an exceptional average of 17.74. Thushara made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka last year against Australia. He has scalped six wickets from five T20Is. His economy of 8.71 is pretty high. He has impressed in LPL and other T10 leagues with his unique slingy bowling action.