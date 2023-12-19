DC rope in SA youngster Tristan Stubbs: Decoding his profile

1/4

Sports 2 min read

DC rope in SA youngster Tristan Stubbs: Decoding his profile

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:27 pm Dec 19, 202303:27 pm

Tristan Stubbs has played four IPL games (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa's young wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs will play for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). DC bought him for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh in the auction event. Stubbs is not alien to the drill of IPL, having played for Mumbai Indians in the past. Here we decode his profile.

2/4

Half-century in his debut international innings

Stubbs played a sensational knock in his maiden innings in international cricket. It was a T20I against England last year and the dasher slammed a brilliant fifty. Stubbs eventually finished with a 28-ball 72, having smashed 2 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 257.14). As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter slammed 33 runs off just 10 balls against spinners in the match.

3/4

Four matches in IPL

In 2022, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed Stubbs as a replacement player for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He also spent the 2023 season with the franchise before getting released. He has managed just 27 runs across four games in the competition. The 23-year-old would be determined to enhance his stats.

4/4

His overall stats in T20 cricket

Stubbs burst on to domestic circuit in 2020. In 59 T20 games so far, the dasher has clobbered 1,119 at an average and strike rate of 24.86 and 147.23. The tally includes four half-centuries. 239 of his runs have come in 17 T20Is for South Africa. His strike rate in this regards reads an impressive 155.19.