IPL 2024 auction: Decoding the profile of Nandre Burger

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:29 pm Dec 20, 202301:29 pm

Burger recently made his international debut (Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African pacer Nandre Burger will play for Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise bought the fast bowler for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh in the auction event on Tuesday (December 19). Interestingly, on the same day, Burger claimed a match-winning three-fer against India in the second ODI. Here we decode his profile.

Who is Nandre Burger?

Burger is a left-arm pacer who represents Western Province and Gauteng in the South African domestic circuit. The 28-year-old made his professional debut in 2016 and took over seven years to earn his maiden South Africa cap. He can swing the new ball at express pace besides operating well in the death overs. He owns over 50 wickets in T20 cricket.

Fiery spell against India

As mentioned, Burger claimed three wickets in the second ODI against India in Gqeberha. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) in the first over before getting the better of Tilak Varma (10) and KL Rahul (56). The star pacer finished with 3/30 in 10 overs as SA won by eight wickets. This was his second ODI appearance as he claimed a solitary wicket on debut.

A look at his overall numbers

Overall in T20 cricket, Burger has returned with 52 scalps in 44 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.40. He returned with 1/39 in four overs in his only T20I outing so far, against India last week. Meanwhile, the pacer also owns 122 First-Class wickets at 27.85 and 61 scalps in the List A format at 28.50.