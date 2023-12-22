Tony de Zorzi surpasses 3,000 runs in List A cricket

By Rajdeep Saha

South African opener Tony de Zorzi slammed a solid 81-run knock versus India (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African opener Tony de Zorzi slammed a solid 81-run knock versus India in the third and final ODI at Boland Park in Paarl. Chasing 297 runs, de Zorzi was at his best and helped his side go along nicely. However, India fought back and claimed a 78-run win as SA folded for 218. De Zorzi was the bright spot for SA.

A solid knock on offer from de Zorzi

South Africa were going along nicely and de Zorzi was once again at the center of things. He added 59 runs for the opening wicket alongside Reeza Hendricks. Another 65-run stand followed with Aiden Markram. De Zorzi played his natural game and looked set for a ton before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. Markram fell when SA were 141/2 before de Zorzi followed suit.

De Zorzi averaged 114.00 in this series

De Zorzi smashed six fours and three sixes. In five ODIs, he has raced to 276 runs at 69.00. He scored 228 runs in the three matches versus India in this series at 114.00. De Zorzi smashed an unbeaten century in the 2nd ODI versus India. He followed it up with a valiant 81.

3,000 runs in the 50-over format

As per ESPNcricinfo, de Zorzi has raced to 3,002 runs at an average of 40.02. He registered his 17th fifty in the 50-over format, besides also owning six hundreds. He owns a strike rate of 85.55.