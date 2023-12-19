IPL 2024 auction: RCB buy NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Dec 19, 2023

Lockie Ferguson was released by KKR (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai saw Royal Challengers Bangalore buy Lockie Ferguson in the final accelerated round. Ferguson, who went unsold earlier, returned in the final round and RCB secured him for Rs. 2 crore. RCB will be the fourth team for Ferguson in the IPL. Before this, Kolkata Knight Riders released the pacer after re-signing him ahead of IPL 2023.

A look at his IPL journey

Ferguson made his IPL debut in 2017 with the Rising Pune Supergiant. He played four matches and took three scalps. Ferguson then joined KKR in 2019 and was there for three seasons. He claimed 21 scalps. Gujarat Titans spent Rs. 10 crore for the pacer in IPL 2022. He took 12 scalps. KKR got him back but Ferguson failed, claiming one scalp (ER: 12.52).